Maryland Weather: Rainy pattern on deck

BALTIMORE -- Our Friday will start off dry with some breaks of sunshine during the morning but clouds and rain are on the way.

Clouds will thicken by mid-morning with light rain not too far behind. Showers will break out during the early afternoon hours and continue into the evening. There could even be a few pockets of steadier rain. With clouds and showers, high temperatures today will only top out in the lower 50s.

The weekend looks unseasonably mild, especially on Saturday. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 60s Saturday afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. We'll likely see some showers late Saturday night into early Sunday. Another wave of showers is possible Sunday afternoon and evening, but the exact placement of these showers is still somewhat uncertain. We'll have the chance of at least some damp weather. Highs will reach the upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

A cold front crosses the area Monday with one last mild afternoon and the possibility of a few showers. Highs will top out in the middle 50s with the wind becoming blustery and gusty during the afternoon and evening.

Chilly weather builds in Tuesday through Thursday. There is the chance of some morning rain showers, possibly mixed with some wet flakes Wednesday. The exact track and intensity of the storm will determine what falls and when, and that's still a bit uncertain this far out.

By Thursday we kick off the beginning of Hanukkah, which takes place at sundown. The weather looks seasonably chilly with highs in the middle 40s with dry conditions for any celebrations.