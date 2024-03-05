Maryland Weather: Plan for wet morning commute

BALTIMORE-- Tuesday is starting soggy so plan for wet roads on the morning commute.

Chances for wet weather decrease from southwest to northeast as the low-pressure system pulls away.

A few lingering showers may persist into the afternoon, but most of the rain should cease before lunchtime. Highs on today are expected to reach the mid to upper 50s.

A brief respite from the rain is anticipated tonight through early Wednesday. However, another storm system approaching from the west will bring rain back into the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Conditions are forecasted to be dry from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night, with highs on Thursday reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Another storm system is expected to approach the region by late Friday, leading to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain by sunset, continuing overnight.

Rain will persist intermittently throughout Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. Scattered showers will extend into Sunday, although with much lower rain chances. Sunday's high is anticipated in the mid-50s.

The weather on Monday is expected to feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the low 50s.