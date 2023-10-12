Maryland Weather: Wet weather returns this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Most areas are sunny this afternoon, with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Temps will cool into the 60s this evening under clear skies and light winds.

Tonight, a weak cold front will move in, bringing some clouds and a light northerly wind around 5 mph. Temperatures will drop to the low 40s outside the Beltway and up to the lower 50s in the city and near the Bay.

Friday : High pressure coming from Canada will bring sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures might be slightly cooler than Thursday but remain near average around 70° for afternoon highs.

Friday night : Clouds will increase, and some areas might get a light shower by morning west of I-95. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Overcast skies are expected as a storm system moves closer to the region and rain chances will grow throughout the day. More consistent showers are expected in the evening. Rainfall could total up to an inch in some areas. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. The day's highs will be between the upper 50s and lower 60s due to the rainy conditions.