Maryland Weather: Rain chances end overnight

A storm system is moving into the Ohio River Valley, and will bring showers and possibly some thunderstorms to the area through early tonight By later tonight night, expect the showers to decrease in coverage and we should begin to dry up for most areas. Tonight's temperatures will drop to the mid 40s to low 50s.

Weekend Forecast (Saturday to Sunday)

By Saturday, the storm system will shift northeastward and strengthen, resulting in strong winds across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are expected with the strongest winds in the higher elevations of western Maryland. Although most areas will remain dry, some rain showers will be possible in western Maryland due to upslope flow. Later on Saturday, scattered showers might make their way deeper into western Maryland continuing into Sunday morning. It will likely remain dry in the Baltimore area through Saturday night. Expect overnight temps in the 40s.

Into Next Week

High-pressure will build in Monday, with dry conditions prevailing through Thursday. Frost will be possible north and west of the Beltway Monday night as temps dip into the 30s. Temperatures will rise to the 60s Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s starting Wednesday and continuing through the end of the week. ns by mid-week. The next front arrives next weekend, but rain chances look slim with the front as it approaches.