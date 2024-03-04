Maryland Weather: Rain returns to the area tonight

BALTIMORE-- Clouds will thicken throughout the afternoon and evening as a storm system near the Carolinas spreads northward into the region by tonight.

Scattered showers will start moving into the area east of I-95 around or shortly after sunset, with rain intensity and coverage increasing by midnight along and east of I-95. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s across the region.

Rain chances will remain high through the early morning hours, gradually decreasing from southwest to northeast as the low-pressure system moves away.

A few lingering showers may persist into Tuesday afternoon, but most of the rain should cease after lunchtime. Highs on Tuesday are expected to reach the mid to upper 50s.

A brief respite from the rain is anticipated Tuesday night through early Wednesday. However, another storm system approaching from the west will bring rain back into the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Conditions are forecasted to be dry from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night, with highs on Thursday reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Another storm system is expected to approach the region by late Friday, leading to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain by sunset, continuing overnight.

Rain will persist intermittently throughout Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. Scattered showers will extend into Sunday, although with much lower rain chances. Sunday's high is anticipated in the mid-50s.

The weather on Monday is expected to feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the low 50s.