First Alert Forecast: Warmer Friday; rain by Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The rest of the afternoon will see partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Overnight, the skies will remain partly cloudy, and low temperatures will drop to the mid-50s.

On Friday, we can expect the temperatures to increase to the mid-80s during the afternoon, with the skies remaining partly cloudy. However, clouds will start to increase later in the day. By Friday night, the skies will be mostly cloudy, and there will be a chance of showers. The better chance for rain will come on Saturday, marking the start of the holiday weekend.

Throughout the day on Saturday, the skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the low 70s and a chance of rain. However, rain chances will move out by Saturday evening, and we can expect a return to partly cloudy skies for Mother's Day, with highs in the mid-70s.

On Monday, another quick-moving storm system will bring a slight chance of showers. However, sunshine is expected to return for the middle part of the week. Throughout next week, high temperatures will be in the 70s, with the warmest weather occurring later in the week. Overnight low temperatures will mainly be in the 50s.