Maryland Weather: Nice weather continues Saturday

BALTIMORE -- It looks like we're in for a really nice start to the weekend across the area with a continuation of the sunshine we saw on Friday as we head into Saturday.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear across the area, with low temperatures dropping into the 50s for most locations.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Saturday, with high temperatures topping out in the lower 80s. A nice breeze from the west and southwest will blow during the afternoon, but humidity levels should remain comfortable.

Saturday night, we'll see an increase in clouds across the area, with temperatures not quite as cool, dropping into the upper 50s to near 60.

On Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies across the area with highs near 80. We should remain dry for most of the day, but we will be tracking chances for showers making their way into the region later in the day into Sunday night. Low temperatures Sunday night will drop into the mid-60s.

Expect a few scattered showers, especially Monday morning; otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Monday will be the start of a somewhat active period through most of next week, with chances for scattered showers and storms beginning Tuesday and lasting through the end of the week.

There will be some periods of sunshine in between. Expect mostly cloudy skies each day, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

It appears the coolest day will be on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast through Thursday, but it looks like we will start to dry out by Friday with more chances for rain entering the picture towards the latter part of next weekend.

We'll keep you updated and enjoy the weekend.