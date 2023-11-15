Maryland Weather: Warmer...Showers expected Friday night

BALTIMORE -- High pressure will gradually move towards the Mid-Atlantic coast today, while a low pressure system in the southern part of the country affects the Gulf Coast states.

In response, high clouds will drift over the region, but they'll be relatively thin, allowing for some filtered sunshine. A light south wind around the departing high will bring slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s across most areas.

Tonight, high pressure will remain close to the area allowing for another cold night. A light southerly breeze is expected in some areas but sheltered areas will experience calm winds.

Low temperatures will vary widely, from the upper 20s to lower 30s in the colder rural valleys to mid and upper 30s in most other areas. Baltimore, as well as areas near the Patapsco River and Chesapeake Bay, will see lows in the lower to middle 40s.

The temperature difference between areas with calm minds and those with a light southerly breezy areas could be as much as 15-20 degrees.

For Thursday and Friday, high pressure will stay offshore maintaining dry and sunny conditions. The southerly flow will continue, bringing warmer afternoon temperatures in the 60s, possibly near 70 in some areas.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with less cloud cover than what we are seeing today. Friday, the clouds will return to the area by afternoon.

Thursday night will be milder than recent nights due to the southerly flow, with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. A cold front will approach the region from the west but will remain far enough away from the area that the forecast will remain dry.

Increased moisture will bring more clouds and a few showers are possible, especially in western Maryland by Friday afternoon. The cold front will increase shower chances Friday night as the front approaches, but rain amounts should be light.

The weekend looks fine overall. There will be a chance for an early shower Saturday, otherwise skies will clear through the day. Any remaining precipitation should clear out early Saturday morning as a cold front moves off the coast. Sunday will see full sunshine throughout the day.

Gusty northwest winds up to around 20-25 mph are expected Saturday afternoon, possibly lingering into Sunday. Expect highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

The next chance for rain is around Tuesday & Wednesday, as a fast-moving storm system approaches. This may create some travel headaches for those looking to get a head start on holiday travel.

At this time it looks like rain will move out early Wednesday with dry weather for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.