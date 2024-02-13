Maryland Weather: Alert Day for rain & snow this morning

BALTIMORE-- Heavy rain is transitioning to snow as you head out the door on this Alert Day morning.

Standing water and slick spots are factors as you head out the door this morning. Please give yourself extra time and get ready to take it slow on the roads.

Standing water, slick spots and low visibility are creating a tough commute so please take it slow out there.

As if the rain and snow weren't making it tough enough on this Alert Day, fog is also a factor. Please keep in mind, visibility is tough out there as you maneuver the already tricky roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and surrounding areas west of I-95 until early this afternoon. Snowfall amounts of about one to two inches are anticipated, with localized areas near the Pennsylvania border possibly receiving up to five inches.

Precipitation will exit the region around lunchtime, leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies and brisk northwesterly winds in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be cold with mostly clear skies and lows around 30°F.

Valentine's Day will feature sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s, while Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the 20s.

A cold front is expected to approach by late Thursday, bringing a slight chance of showers Thursday night into early Friday. However, the rest of the week's forecast remains dry. The next storm system is forecasted to arrive over the weekend as a Clipper system moves south and eastward toward the region by early Saturday morning.

High temperatures over the weekend will reach the mid to upper 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

Next week promises plenty of sunshine with highs returning to the lower and middle fifties through Wednesday.