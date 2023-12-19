Maryland Weather: Quiet weather expected through Christmas

BALTIMORE -- Today, the region will continue to experience gusty northwesterly winds, though not as strong as Monday's.

Afternoon gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as a strong upper level trough of low pressure moves over the region, exiting the area by this evening.

It will be a chilly day, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s. The wind will make it feel 10 to 15 degrees colder.

Overnight, the winds will weaken, and temperatures will drop to the 20s under partly cloudy skies.

For Wednesday through Thursday, expect sunny and calm weather as high pressure builds into the eastern U.S.

Even with the sunshine highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s with less wind than the past couple of days.

A dry cold front will pass through on Thursday, bringing more clouds but no significant moisture.

From Friday through Christmas Day, the region will see more clouds. Temperatures will remain in the 40s through Saturday, warming to around 50° for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

No white Christmas this year unfortunately for those that are looking for one!