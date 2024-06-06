Maryland Weather: More severe storms possible this evening

BALTIMORE -- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH remains in effect for Maryland along and east of Interstate 95 until 9 p.m. A cold front is expected to move through the region this evening, and a few scattered storms may develop along and ahead of the front as it pushes south.

The greatest threat from any severe weather will be from damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph and torrential rainfall, which could lead to localized flash flooding across the area. The storms will begin to exit the area later this evening, with mainly dry weather expected overnight.

Low temperatures tonight will drop into the mid-60s across the area, with high temperatures back in the low to mid-80s on Friday. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, along with lower humidity.

The weekend forecast looks promising, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s, and nighttime lows will drop into the low 60s. There is a very small chance for a late-day shower on Sunday, but otherwise, the forecast looks dry for most of the weekend.

Next week will start dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine on both Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 80. The next storm system is expected to arrive by midweek, bringing a decent chance of rain across the area on Wednesday, continuing into Thursday.

High temperatures will be slightly cooler on Wednesday, mainly in the upper 70s to near 80. However, they will rebound back to the mid-80s on Thursday and climb to the upper 80s to near 90 as we close out the week.