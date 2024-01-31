Maryland Weather: Dry weather sticks around for a while

BALTIMORE - The forecast for the next few days looks eerily quiet. After an active January, we will be entering a period of rain and snow-free conditions across the area with periods of sunshine.

Our Wednesday is starting off cloudy and chilly. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s with light northeast winds making it feel more like the low to mid 30s. The rest of the day will see a continuation of cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s.

Skies will be much brighter for Thursday with sunshine sending temperatures soaring into the mid 50s.

The rest of the week will be nice with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs in the low 50s.

The weekend will feature more sunshine with highs in the low 50s. Lows at night will drop into the 20s, very close to where we should be for this time of year.

Most of next week looks dry with clouds and sunshine through next Friday and highs in the 40s and 50s. Lows at night will dip into the 20s and 30s.

The next earliest chance for rain/snow will be next weekend leading up to Valentine's Day, where a significant weather pattern change is expected. The latter part of February is trending colder, but there is still plenty of time to watch it. Enjoy the mild temperatures while the last.