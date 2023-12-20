Maryland Weather: Quiet weather continues through Christmas

BALTIMORE -- It will be dry and sunny with a few high clouds passing by. Northwest winds will be much lighter, with high temperatures ranging from the mid-40s to around 50 degrees.

Tonight as high pressure remains in control, it will be chilly again with widespread temperatures in the 20s, and some areas near freezing inside the Beltway.

A weak cold front will approach from the north late Thursday, but it's expected to move through the area with little fanfare due to a lack of moisture. Expect a few more clouds though.

Thursday will see a mix of clouds and sun, with highs in the 40s. Expect north winds to continue into the afternoon, calming down by evening. Despite cloud cover at night, lows will remain chilly, in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

On Friday, temperatures will be slightly lower with low to mid-40s likely. The weather will remain dry with a mix of clouds and sun.

For the holiday weekend, Saturday and Christmas Eve will feature dry weather. A weak storm system aloft will bring clouds to the region on Saturday, with a chance of light rain near the Pennsylvania border, otherwise it will remain dry.

Thick clouds will keep temperatures in the 40s for most areas.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, milder air will move in with highs in the 50s for most areas. It will remain dry. Sorry, no White Christmas this year.

The next chance for rain arrives by the middle of next week, from Tuesday through Wednesday.