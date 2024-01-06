Maryland Weather: Two quiet days, ALERT DAY issued Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- We enjoy quiet & seasonably cool weather Sunday & Monday. A potentially high impact storm arrives Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Updated snow totals from across the state of Maryland from today:

Updated SNOW totals across Maryland. Plowable snow in western and north-central Maryland. A nuisance dusting in & around Baltimore flushed away by 1 to 1.25" of rain! Carroll county had some of highest totals in our area. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/SuwE7nLaf0 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 7, 2024

Updated ice accumulation totals from across the state of Maryland from today:

UPDATED ICE TOTALS: Some freezing rain & sleet impacted parts of state today. Luckily amounts weren't debilitating, however, any little ice causes problems. Treated roads & surfaces are fine tonight, but spotty untreated surfaces N & W could be slick. Everything melts Sunday @WJZ pic.twitter.com/nL1BdAI6ae — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 7, 2024

Tonight: Our weather will continue to dry out tonight. A mostly cloudy sky along with breezy conditions will prevent many areas in & around Baltimore from dropping below freezing. This means roads will slowly dry without icing. Further north & west, across northern Cecil, Harford, and Baltimore counties along with Carroll County, isolated pockets of re-freeze are possible. Especially be careful driving on any untreated surfaces and on bridges, overpasses, on & off ramps. Lows will dip into the middle to upper 30s with pockets of lows near 32 N & W.

Sunday

Expect a changeable sky Sunday with a blustery wind. We'll see clouds with limited sunshine. Overall the day is much easier to be outside with dry conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40s, but windchills near 40.

Sunday Night

Calmer and drier skies stick around for the next few days with partly cloudy skies. It's a chilly night ahead with lows in the low 30s.

Monday

We start the week off with quiet conditions. It's mostly sunny on Monday with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an "ALERT DAY" Tuesday for heavy windswept rain and the potential of flooding, river flooding, coastal flooding, and potential strong to locally damaging winds. Heavy rain will end late Tuesday night, but strong wind gusts will continue into Wednesday.

Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team has been eying this storm for days, and confidence is high enough to issue an "ALERT DAY" for Tuesday into Tuesday night. This has the potential to be a high-end ALERT DAY. We'll continue to monitor trends to see if the storm continues to look as strong as it has been and looks tonight.



WHO: Entire viewing area will be impacted by this storm.

WHAT: Powerful area of low pressure that will impact 2/3 of the country in some fashion with extreme weather. This low pressure (storm) system looks exceptionally strong. The potential strength of the system is not one that you get every year if it meets expectations. These types of storms have potential to cause widespread dangerous weather in many forms along their path.

HEAVY RAIN: Potential of 2" to 4" rainfall amounts, much of that falling in a 6 hour window in the early evening. This will cause very poor to dangerous driving conditions Tuesday evening into early Tuesday night.

WIDESPREAD FLOODING: Since the drought is over, the ground has been saturated. 6 hour flash flood guidance indicates that just 1.5" of rain in less than 6 hours will cause flash flooding in the urban corridor between DC – Baltimore. This means many urban areas will experience flooding Tuesday evening and night. Road closures and disruptions are likely if these amounts verify.

RIVER & STREAM FLOODING: We did not experience much stream/river flooding at all in 2023. Different story with this storm. Streams and rivers are at capacity from recent heavy rains events and upstream snow/ice melt to our north will contribute to potential flooding. I'm expecting numerous flood warnings (if rainfall amounts verify) late Tuesday night through Wednesday. This may cause significant road closures near vulnerable streams and rivers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning for the commute. Our weather team can update you on which streams/rivers as we get closer: https://www.weather.gov/marfc/

WIDESPREAD COASTAL FLOODING: Our model guidance continues to suggest widespread minor to moderate coastal flooding Tuesday into Tuesday night. Specifics on this will become available as we approach Monday with models are within closer range.

STRONG WIND GUSTS, POTENTIALLY DAMAGING GUSTS: Wind will be fierce with this storm. Right now confidence of 50 MPH gusts is high. Models are suggesting gusts as high as 60 to 70 MPH. While those higher end gusts shouldn't be widespread, there could be a few reports of them. The best chance of 60 to 70 MPH gusts would be eastern shore communities, esp. closer to the beaches. An extremely powerful jet stream right over head combined with heavy rain bands will transport some of these strong to damaging winds to the ground. This looks like dinner hour Tuesday into the early overnight hours (subject to change as we approach storm). This would cause potential tree damage, power outages. In & around Baltimore, 50 to 55 MPH gusts seem possible. Out across the higher elevations to our west, a few hours of 50 to 60 MPH seem possible Tuesday evening.

WHEN:

Mid to late Tuesday Morning: Storm begins. Wintry mix in western Maryland. We'll have to monitor how far east mix comes Tuesday morning to NW zones. Looks brief then rain. This right now is a minor concern. Showers develop in most of our area.

Storm begins. Wintry mix in western Maryland. We'll have to monitor how far east mix comes Tuesday morning to NW zones. Looks brief then rain. This right now is a minor concern. Showers develop in most of our area. Tuesday Afternoon: Steady rain, turning windy. Still not impossible travel, but getting tougher.

Steady rain, turning windy. Still not impossible travel, but getting tougher. Tuesday Evening & Night: High impact conditions and worst of storm (impacts below)

High impact conditions and worst of storm (impacts below) Wednesday Morning: Leftover flooding impacts and potential impacts from 40 MPH wind gusts.

OTHER IMPACTS: This will cause widespread travel delays, disruptions, cancellations starting Monday and lasting through early Wednesday across the central and eastern United States. Both air travel and road travel will be highly impacted. People should expect numerous flight delays/cancellations if this storm meets its potential.

Quiet weather returns later Wednesday into Thursday.

Yet another significant storm is possible with heavy rain and strong winds next Friday into Saturday. Stay turned as the WJZ First Alert Weather Team will provide updates on both storms throughout the week.