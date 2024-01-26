Maryland Weather: Some sun Saturday, showery for Ravens game

BALTIMORE -- After high temperatures well into the 70s this afternoon, expect a quiet evening. Saturday looks nice before rain returns Saturday evening into Sunday.

Expect partly cloudy and quiet weather this evening. We'll see dry weather with cooler weather filtering into the area. Low temperatures will dip down into the 40s.

Saturday continues to look decent with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 50s. Showers and rain may develop as early as Saturday evening, but the bulk of the daylight hours Saturday look dry as of now. Rain is likely Saturday evening into Saturday night.

Steady rain lingers into Sunday morning. The steady rain will begin to dwindle in intensity Sunday afternoon and evening the rain becomes more showery in nature. At the same time, winds will increase Sunday out of the north at 10 to 20 mph gusting upwards of 25-30 mph.

PURPLE RAIN INTENSITY METER: We're not going to let any weather stop @Ravens momentum around here. Rain is in forecast. We're re-branding purple rain! Steadiest Sat. night into Sun. AM. Sun. afternoon is showery, windy, & chilly. Dress to stay warm & dry. #FlockOnYourBlock @WJZ pic.twitter.com/LHzso5NBHi — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 25, 2024

So for the Ravens big AFC Championship Game at 3 PM Sunday expect scattered, wind-whipped showers with temperatures in the middle 40s and wind-chills in the 30s. Best to dress to stay warm and have a purple rain poncho. Please stay tuned to the forecast for Sunday, as it can change.

UPDATED @RAVENS FORECAST 3 PM SUNDAY: Light rain and showery weather looks LIKELY Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Showers will have gusty wind & chill with them, so dress to stay warm and dry. Rain intensity doesn't look too high, so flooding not a problem. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/hGL1kBipyP — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 25, 2024

Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be finetuning the forecast for Sunday all week long with the latest information.