Maryland Weather: Quiet, cloudy & cool Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Quiet, cloudy and cool Tuesday. Temperatures are seasonably chilly to start the day with clouds increasing. We are watching a weak clipper system dipping in from the NW that could briefly bring light showers to the metro area and light snow accumulation in the higher elevations of far Western Maryland.

Seasonably cool and quiet start to your Tuesday. Turning cloudy with highs in mid 40s. Colder through mid-week. Milder with rain by end of weekend. Timing it all out on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/7gX4Nu5cZn — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 5, 2023

The weekend will warm up with temperatures possibly exceeding 60 degrees in some areas. Winds will increase into Sunday, and as the storm system moves through the area, Rain will be widespread and winds will be gusty.

The GFS and Euro models differ on the timing, placement and strength of the system, so questions remain as to the strength and duration of the storm system. We'll keep you posted throughout the week.