Maryland Weather: Pleasant end to the weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- It's a great day to spend time outdoors with sunny and dry conditions sticking around today.

Sunday

We can expect plenty of sun today. Daytime highs are in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A light westerly breeze between 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Winds are out of the north between 4-8 mph.

Monday

Some sun to start the day, but we can expect increasing clouds after lunch. It's also cool with high temperatures near 50 degrees. Winds are out of the north between 4-8 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid-30s. We can expect easterly winds between 3-6 mph.

Early holiday travel plans will likely be impacted on Tuesday as a storm system moves into the area. Periods of rain and wind will move through Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. Be sure to give yourself extra time and pack the patience! Although the rain will be a nuisance, it is beneficial for the current drought conditions across the state. We could receive an inch or more of rain with this system.

A cold front will clear us out on Wednesday and lower temperatures a bit. Thanksgiving is looking dry and cool at the moment.