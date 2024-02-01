Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Early Friday morning showers; nice weekend

By Derek Beasley

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - After enjoying a beautiful Thursday afternoon across the area, expect clouds to increase tonight. A cold front approaching from the north will bring a chance for showers after midnight through early Friday morning. Low temperatures tonight are forecast to stay primarily in the 40s due to the expected cloud cover.

Rain chances should diminish quickly by mid to late Friday morning, with skies remaining mostly cloudy throughout the day. A brisk north wind will blow through the afternoon, with temperatures slightly cooler than Thursday's, reaching into the upper 40s in most areas.

The area is on the brink of entering a stretch of very pleasant weather starting this weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's high temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 40s. Sunday will see the mid-50s with light winds and plenty of sunshine. The dry weather streak continues into next week, with highs in the 40s for the first part of the week, then warming into the 50s toward the end of the week. Some spots may approach 60 by next weekend.

No rain chances are forecast from Monday through next Friday. The earliest indication of our next chance for rain is around Valentine's Day. After that, the pattern appears to change, with colder temperatures expected to move into the region by late February and early March. Stay tuned.

