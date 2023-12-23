Maryland Weather: No white Christmas this year in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures climb above average this weekend and remain warm for Christmas Day.

Saturday

We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Temperatures rise into the low 50s today. Winds are light out of the southeast.

Saturday Night

A few more clouds around tonight with an isolated shower. Overnight lows are in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday

Christmas Eve looks calm and bright with partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Unfortunately, we will have to keep dreaming of a white Christmas this year. Daytime highs register in the low to mid-50s. Winds are light out of the southeast.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy skies expected Christmas Eve night, but conditions look good for Santa's arrival. We can expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday

Sunny skies and mild air remain in place for Christmas Day. You might even be able to enjoy some time outdoors with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Happy Holidays!

Our next weather maker arrives on Tuesday with a few more clouds around by Monday night. Rain chances increase Tuesday with scattered showers possible. Temperatures remain warm enough for just liquid precipitation in Baltimore.

Steadier rain arrives Wednesday and could potentially impact after holiday travel plans. Daytime highs approach 60 on Wednesday with overnight lows in the 40s. If you are looking for snow, the mountains to our west will get a chance for natural snow Tuesday night through late week.

Much cooler air is expected to arrive late week. Be sure to stay tuned to the WJZ First Alert Weather team for updates.