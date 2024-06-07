Maryland Weather: Weather looks nice for the weekend

BALTIMORE -- We're in store for a beautiful afternoon across the area with no threat of storms or severe weather as we head into Friday night and the weekend.

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine for the rest of this afternoon with a northwest breeze at about 10 to 15 mph. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid-80s in many locations with much lower humidity than we've seen lately.

Skies overnight will become mostly clear with comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. Expect mostly sunny skies for Saturday, with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s and a continued northwest wind at about 5 to 10 mph.

On Sunday, a continuation of sunshine and clouds is expected across the area. However, clouds will increase later in the day with a slight chance of a shower. It's not a significant chance, so you shouldn't need to cancel or delay your afternoon plans. Highs on Sunday will reach the lower 80s.

It will be slightly cooler to start next week, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Monday. High temperatures will reach around 80°. We'll be back in the 50s and lower 60s for Monday night, with sunshine and a few clouds for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Partly cloudy skies and slightly higher humidity will return later in the week as southerly winds return to the area. High temperatures to close out the week will be in the mid-80s, with our next chance for showers likely coming towards the end of the week on Friday.

We're getting indications that towards the middle of June, the upper-level weather pattern will support summertime heat across the area, with high temperatures in the 90s for multiple days in a row. It's still early, but something to think about as we head towards the middle of the month.

In the meantime, enjoy your weekend!