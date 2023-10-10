Maryland Weather: Nice weather continues

BALTIMORE -- There isn't much change in the weather pattern as large upper level low pressure over southeastern Canada moves east towards Nova Scotia. As a result, we can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Winds will be light and occasionally pick up from the west-southwest. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, reaching mid to upper 60s in most areas, with some places closer to I-95 seeing low 70s.

A weak front will pass through our region this evening, leading to clear to partly cloudy skies, light winds, and cooler temperatures. With clear skies until sunrise tomorrow and light winds, there's potential for frost, especially in valleys of western Maryland. Because of this, a *FROST ADVISORY* is in place from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday for Garrett & Allegany Co. Temperatures will range from mid to upper 30s in some areas and upper 30s to mid 40s closer to the cities.

High pressure will reside in the region Wednesday before moving away on Thursday. Winds will be light, coming from the northwest on Wednesday and shifting to the south and west on Thursday. The weather will remain dry with some increasing cloud cover. Temperatures will continue to be warm, with highs reaching upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday and mid 70s by Thursday. Nighttime temperatures will be in the 40s on Wednesday and rise to the 50s on Thursday.

A low-pressure system will approach from the Ohio Valley towards the end of the week. The exact timing and amount of rainfall are still uncertain, but we can expect a wet weekend. Some models suggest the storm center might pass directly overhead, which could mean stronger winds and locally heavy rainfall especially on Saturday. Temperatures start warm on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 70s, before gradually cooling down over the following days due to overcast skies and widespread rainfall.

There is a chance that rainfall could linger into the first part of next week, but for now we will keep the forecast mainly cloudy for Monday and Tuesday. We will keep you updated on the rain chances for the weekend throughout the week.