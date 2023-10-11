Maryland Weather: From sunny to soggy

BALTIMORE -- Our Wednesday is starting with clear to partly cloudy skies, light winds, and cooler temperatures.

With clear skies until sunrise, there's potential for frost, especially in valleys of western Maryland.

Because of this, a Frost Advisory is in place until 8 a.m. for Garrett & Allegany Co.

Temperatures are ranging from the mid to upper 30s in some areas and low to mid 40s closer to the cities.

A jacket and sunglasses are both a must for today! We have chilly morning temperatures but abundant sunshine will send us into the low 70s this afternoon! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/15dKgSO0Dw — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 11, 2023

High pressure will reside in the region today before moving away on Thursday. Winds will be light, coming from the northwest on Wednesday and shifting to the south and west on Thursday. The weather will remain dry with some increasing cloud cover. Temperatures will continue to be warm, with highs reaching upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday and mid 70s by Thursday. Nighttime temperatures will be in the 40s on Wednesday and rise to the 50s on Thursday.

A low-pressure system will approach from the Ohio Valley towards the end of the week. The exact timing and amount of rainfall are still uncertain, but we can expect a wet weekend. Some models suggest the storm center might pass directly overhead, which could mean stronger winds and locally heavy rainfall especially on Saturday.

There is a chance that rainfall could linger into the first part of next week, but for now we will keep the forecast mainly cloudy for Monday and Tuesday. We will keep you updated on the rain chances for the weekend throughout the week.