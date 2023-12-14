Maryland Weather: Coastal storm likely Sunday into Monday

BALTIMORE -- Expect quiet weather through Saturday night. A strong coastal storm will bring rain and wind Sunday into Monday.

After a chilly Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 40s, we are looking at more cold weather for tonight. Widespread frost and freeze conditions will develop once again with a starlit sky along with light winds. Temperatures will plunge back into the 20s & low 30s. You'll need the ice scraper as you start your Friday morning.

TONIGHT'S WEATHER: Clear and cold with widespread frost & freeze conditions. You'll need a heavier coat & gloves if you'll be out and about. Luckily there won't be too much wind to make it feel even colder. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/k0Iyzv9P4w — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 14, 2023

Friday will deliver us some fabulous weather after a frosty start to the day. Early morning temperatures will start in the 20s & 30s, but high temperatures will recover into the middle to upper 50s. We'll see a west wind at 10 to 15 mph.

FROSTY TO FANTASTIC FRIDAY: We'll start the morning with widespread frosty conditions. As we head through the afternoon, a wind out of the west combined with sunshine will help lift temperatures into the upper 50s. A gorgeous Friday afternoon & evening ahead. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/YAbZ45y5Eo — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 14, 2023

High pressure will control our weather through the start of the weekend. This means you'll want to get any outdoor activities or traveling done on Saturday if possible. We're looking at nice weather on Saturday with a gradual increase in clouds with highs back into the middle 50s. Winds look light as well Saturday if you need to get anything done outside.

FOUR DAY FORECAST: We may be in ALERT DAY as we approach Sunday into Monday. We're still analyzing how much rain & wind we'll receive. Right now it appears many places could receive 2" or more if the ingredients come together. COLD AIR arrives Tuesday w/ poss. snow showers! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/p4tgKEzrQ1 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 14, 2023

A strong coastal storm will be developing in the southeastern United States Saturday night into Sunday morning. As the system moves northward up along the east coast, it is forecast to strengthen. This means a round of steady to heavy windswept rain is likely later Sunday into the first part of Monday. An early look at rainfall amounts suggest another 1 to 3 inches of rain with winds that may gust upwards of 40 mph during the height of the storm. Temperatures will be too warm for any snow or mix Sunday into Monday as winds come in off the Ocean. We may be in ALERT MODE Sunday and/or Monday. We'll be finetuning the forecast to see when exactly the worst weather will take place.

STORMY SUNDAY INTO MONDAY: We have another strong coastal storm headed up the coast Sunday into Monday. Rain and wind appear to be the two biggest factors with it. We could receive 2" or more of rain and winds 30-40 mph. Tuesday may see some SNOW SHOWERS on the backside. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/KerU6Wxa06 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 14, 2023

Colder air behind the storm means we could receive a few wind-whipped snow showers across the region on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday afternoon would be cold in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The weather for most of next week looks quiet and cold with highs in the 40s.