Maryland Weather: Warm Thursday, damp & chilly Friday

BALTIMORE -- We have a mixed bag of temperatures in the 40s and 50s to start our Thursday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures surging into the mid to even upper 70s. Some of us will be in record territory! The record high for Baltimore today is 78° set in 1994. So far, we're headed for 76°.

We will be in record territory this afternoon! Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s and the previous record for today is 78° from 1994. The mild air is short lived though. We're down into the mid 50s for Friday. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/DEwV6itb3e — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 9, 2023

A cold front will take aim at Maryland today and that means just a small chance for a few showers west of the I-95 corridor from the late afternoon through the evening. Overall, rain chances look slim to none with this system.

A better chance for wet weather is on Friday thanks to an area of low pressure that will also send a decent amount of clouds in our direction. The rain doesn't look particularly heavy or persistent which is good news for the Veteran's Day Parade but not great news considering our nearly 7" deficit of rain in Baltimore.

A few spotty showers are possible today but a much better chance for wet weather is on deck tomorrow! Rain will likely arrive between 8-10am and then clear out in the early afternoon. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/WgJYEuDLyZ — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 9, 2023

Our weekend will be chilly and bright! Highs for Veteran's Day on Saturday will be in the upper 50s with plentiful sunshine and temperatures will plummet into the mid 30s overnight. That means a very cold start to the day on Sunday. Tailgaters, bundle up! Beautiful but cold weather for the Ravens home game with temperatures topping out in the low 50s.

Next week looks sunny, dry and chilly. High pressure dominates the weather pattern with blue skies, highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday with low 60s by Wednesday.