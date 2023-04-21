First Alert Forecast: Near record highs possible Friday

BALTIMORE -- Dry this Friday with temperatures mild and muggy.

Starting off already in the upper 50s for some this AM. Light jacket may be all you need for the day ahead.

Clear skies throughout the morning hours will allow sunshine to warm things up... quickly.

By first glance, I don't think we will be breaking any records today... but we will keep a close eye on the temps for you #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/x3h8lGDksh — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) April 21, 2023

Highs are expected in the middle to upper 80s today.

By the looks of it, we will flirt with a record, but I don't think we will quite get there this afternoon. a close eye on the temps nonetheless!

Abnormally warm this afternoon with humidity paired with makes for a potentially dangerous setup. Be careful today with the thoughts of protecting your skin and staying hydrated at the front of your mind.

Baltimore has a chance to approach or tie the record high of 88°, however if the winds stay out of the east or southeast through the afternoon, the influences from Chesapeake Bay will keep temperatures a bit cooler than forecast.

Tonight continues the trend of mild and muggy with the 60s expected.

Rain moves in for your weekend, primarily Saturday, with threats of storms. We are seeing the potential of strong to severe storms for your Saturday evening, so stay weather alert.

Threat of storms move in over the weekend! looks like Saturday has the attention- Be weather aware this weekend #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/x3nv0yaZKj — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) April 21, 2023

Sunday turns calm with a few showers expected.

We dry up and cool down next weekend.