First Alert Forecast: Much needed rain on the way this week

BALTIMORE -- Chances for rain are increasing across the area through mid-week. Expect partly to to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs on Tuesday will reach around 80 with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. A stray shower or two may sneak into western Maryland during the afternoon, otherwise we will remain dry through the day.

An upper level area of low pressure will inch closer to the region on Wednesday bringing much higher rain chances across the area. Scattered showers will be possible through the day with highs in the low 70s. More rain is in the forecast through Thursday as the low pressure creeps even closer to the region. Up to an inch of rain total will be possible between Wednesday and Thursday, with some spots seeing more.

Scattered storm chances will remain into Friday and the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s each night. The pattern will remain unsettled through at least the middle of next week with more scattered storm chances.