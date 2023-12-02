Maryland Weather: Morning fog and warmth today in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Although mild for this time of year, cloudy skies and rain chances stick around this weekend in Baltimore. Today's shaping up to be not too bad of a day with temperatures near 60 and mostly dry conditions.

Saturday

Areas of dense fog are possible this morning. Please use caution if traveling, especially north and west of Baltimore. Mostly cloudy skies continue through the afternoon. It's also warm for this time of year with high temperatures in the low 60s. Winds are light.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy skies continue with periods of rain returning. About a quarter to a half inch of rain is expected overnight. Once again we will have to watch for areas of patchy fog developing late. Temperatures overnight remain in the low 50s. The chance for rain is 90%.

Sunday

Areas of patchy fog linger in the morning as well as scattered showers. It's a mostly cloudy day with drizzle around, and northeast winds between 5-10 mph. We can expect daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s to near 60 in a few spots. The chance for rain is 70%.

Sunday Night

We dry out Sunday night with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s.

An unsettled weather pattern remains over our region for the next few days. This will lead to waves of low pressure increasing rain chances through Sunday. We should experience some sun returning on Monday with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Tuesday looks dry during the day, but also quite chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for daytime highs. Rain chances return briefly Tuesday night as a reinforcing shot of colder air moves in.

Midweek looks dry, but chilly with highs in the 40s on Wednesday. Overnight lows dip into the 20s Wednesday night. Enjoy the warmth this weekend, because a wintery feel returns next week.