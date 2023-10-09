Maryland Weather: Sunny, pleasant week ahead

BALTIMORE -- A fast-moving storm system will bring a chance for rain to the area this evening. Most of the rain will fall before midnight when the storm will exit the region to the east. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with temps this evening in the 50s falling into the 40s overnight.

The weather from Tuesday through Friday weather looks nice. Temperatures will range from upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds will increase by midweek due to a low-pressure system in the central U.S. moving eastward. This storm system will bring rain back to the area this weekend.

Temperatures will likely rise Thursday and Friday, reaching the low to mid-70s. However, over the weekend and into early next week, expect highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s and overnight lows ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Cooler air will arrive Sunday and Monday, with lows in the 30s and 40s.