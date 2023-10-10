Maryland Weather: Sunny, pleasant week ahead

BALTIMORE -- Our Tuesday morning is another chilly one, with out the door numbers in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

There's also some patchy on the roads but so far, it is isolated and not dense.

We have a few beautiful fall days ahead!

Today we'll end up with more sun than clouds as temperatures climb into the upper 60s.

Frost is possible for areas north and west overnight into Wednesday morning as temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

More blue skies are on deck for Wednesday as temps land in the low 70s.

Our Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs expected in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds increase by Friday due to a low-pressure system in the central U.S. moving eastward.

This storm system will bring rain back to the area this weekend, with the heaviest moisture expected on Saturday.

The wet weather is associated with a cold front that will leave us with highs in the mid 60s on Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday.