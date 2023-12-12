Maryland Weather: More sunshine on the way this week

BALTIMORE -- Today's forecast calls for sunny skies and gentle southwest winds. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 40s in most regions, except in far Western Maryland where highs in the upper 30s are expected.

Tonight, a dry cold front will move in from the west, bringing a few high clouds but mostly dry conditions. Overnight lows will drop to the 20s and low 30s in most areas.

From Wednesday through Thursday night, high clouds may linger following the weak frontal passage, with more noticeable northwest winds gusting up to 15-20 mph in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than today, with low to mid 40s expected in most areas and 30s in Western Maryland. High pressure will bring colder conditions Wednesday night, with temperatures in the 20s for most places.

Thursday will be another cool day, with highs in the low to mid 40s for the Baltimore Area and the Eastern Shore and 30s in the Western Maryland mountains.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, high pressure will maintain dry and seasonal weather through Saturday. We will be back in the 50s for highs Friday. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s through Saturday and overnight lows in the 30s.

The next chance for rain will come Sunday afternoon into Monday as a coastal low approaches from the south followed by a cold front early next week.

However, there's still significant uncertainty in the long-range forecast models regarding the timing, strength, and location of the coastal low and this will ultimately determine when the inclement weather will arrive and how much rain we could see. It looks like this time around, no snow is expected with mild air sticking around through the duration of the event.

We'll keep you posted though the week.