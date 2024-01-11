Maryland Weather: More Rain & Wind Arrive Friday Night

BALTIMORE -- Another storm is headed to Maryland.

We are tracking a strong storm system that will bring another round of rain and wind to the area. Tonight will be dry with lows in the 30s under mostly clear skies.

For Friday, clouds will increase through the day. The majority of the day will be dry with highs in the 40s. By evening, it will become mostly cloudy with rain moving in after sunset.

Rain will increase in coverage and intensity through the evening. Rain totals will reach around 1" with this storm, so not as high as the storm Tuesday night. Areas of flooding will be possible but widespread flooding at this time is not anticipated.

Winds will increase through the evening with gusts over 40 mph closer to midnight through early Saturday morning. The strongest winds will be on the western shore of Chesapeake Bay and over the Eastern Shore where some 50 mph gusts will be possible.

The storm will move out early Saturday morning with strong gradient winds expected throughout the day. There will be periods of clouds and sunshine with gusts over 40 mph expected into Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will be around 50.

Colder weather moves in for Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.

Clouds return for Martin Luther King Day. A storm system will develop and track offshore through Tuesday. There is still some uncertainty on the eventual track but we may get a chance for some accumulating snow during the day Tuesday. We will keep you posted on the eventual track of the storm system.