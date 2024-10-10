Maryland Weather: Sunny Fall days continue this weekend

BALTIMORE-- The streak of beautiful weather will continue into Friday and through the weekend, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Clear skies are expected overnight after a beautiful afternoon, with low temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s across the area.

On Friday, we'll see another sunny day, with highs nearing 70 degrees. Friday night will be clear and cool, with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

As we head into the weekend, the weather looks fantastic. Expect warmer afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the 50s on Saturday. By Sunday night, lows will be near 60 degrees.

We'll need to keep an eye on a cold front expected to move through the region late Sunday and early Monday. Clouds will increase ahead of the front Sunday night, with a small chance of showers as it moves through early Monday morning. Otherwise, the forecast looks dry for the next several days.

Behind the cold front on Monday, expect partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions, with highs in the mid-60s. Clouds will linger overnight Monday, with lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the coolest days of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and nighttime lows dropping into the 30s and 40s. Mornings will likely start sunny, with clouds filling in during the afternoons.

A warming trend will begin Thursday, with highs returning to the lower 60s. By Friday and into the start of next weekend, expect highs in the mid to upper 60s.