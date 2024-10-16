Maryland Weather: Another frosty night across the area

BALTIMORE - Expect another cold night across the area, with temperatures dipping into the 30s, especially in areas west and north of Baltimore. A frost advisory has been issued for the same areas that were under the advisory last night into this morning.

Take precautions to protect cold-sensitive plants, and make sure your pets have a warm place to stay overnight. Elsewhere, temperatures will fall around 40 degrees.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday afternoon, with highs near 60. Warmer temperatures will return to the area to close out the workweek. After another cool start Friday morning with temperatures around 40, expect highs to reach the mid-to-upper 60s.

A fantastic stretch of weather begins this weekend and lasts through the middle of next week. Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 70 are forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures at night will still be chilly, dipping into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, even into Saturday night. However, temperatures will gradually warm as we head into the early part of next week.

Expect temperatures in the mid-70s from Monday through at least Wednesday, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures at night will bottom out around 50 for Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

There's little to no chance of rain in the forecast through next week, so enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts.