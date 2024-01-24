Maryland Weather: Rounds of rain today into the weekend

BALTIMORE -- Our January thaw really kicked into gear Tuesday afternoon with highs in the middle 40s. Temperatures will continue to climb through the end of the week. Highs in the middle to upper 60s are possible by Friday afternoon! We'll see plenty of rain chances over the next several days, but the entire week will not be a washout.

Our Wednesday is starting cloudy and mild. Mild for this time of year anyway. Numbers are in the upper 30s and low 40s as you head out the door.

MUCH MILDER MORNING: Oh my! We are finally waking up above freezing! Mid to upper 30s and even the low 40s to start the day! #Ravens #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert #WJZ pic.twitter.com/VN2F0uq4td — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 24, 2024

We'll stay gray through the day with some patchy areas of drizzle. During the afternoon, we'll see a few rounds of scattered showers developing across the area. None of the rain looks too heavy, but it will be enough to cause damp roads and slower than normal travel for the afternoon and evening commute.

We'll see our highest rain chance this week on Thursday. A steady rain looks likely throughout the day with temperatures climbing to near 60 degrees by evening. Rain totals between half an inch and an inch are expected. The wet weather combined with melting snow could mean areas of dense fog Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

ROUNDS OF RAIN: Few showers are possible by the late afternoon & evening but widespread, more persistent rain is in store Thursday when we could pick up .5" to 1". We may see more rain Friday morning but most of the day is looking dry. #Ravens #MDWX #Baltimore #WJZ #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/iF3DKfUj7v — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 24, 2024

Friday will turn out unseasonably warm with highs in the middle to upper 60s. While there could be some early morning rain, it doesn't look to be much of an issue as the day goes on.

Another wave of low pressure will move in our direction Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. On the front side of the storm, we'll see a steady rain breakout across the area Saturday afternoon and continue into Saturday night. Highs Saturday afternoon will reach the lower 50s.

Sunday the rain will be steadiest during the morning, then taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours. We're also looking at a chilly and gusty afternoon.

So for the Ravens big AFC Championship Game at 3 PM Sunday expect scattered, wind-whipped showers with temperatures in the 40s. Best to dress to stay warm and have a purple rain poncho. Please stay tuned to the forecast for Sunday, as it can change since it's only Wednesday. Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be finetuning the forecast for Sunday all week long with the latest information.