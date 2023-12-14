Maryland Weather: Soaking rain & strong winds on the way

BALTIMORE -- Brr! Many of you are starting your Thursday in the 20s! Clear skies and light winds allowed temperatures to tumble overnight. Make sure you are very bundled up before you head out the door this morning.

High pressure will continue to dominate the Mid-Atlantic, maintaining our dry conditions and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today, with highs in the low to mid-40s, but will warm back to the low 50s by Friday.

Tonight will be another frigid one, with temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid-20s for the Baltimore Area and teens for Western Maryland. Temps will moderate to the upper 20s to 30s by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Our Saturday will start off very bright with clouds taking over through the day as highs top out in the low to mid 50s.

The first half of our Sunday looks mostly dry but showers will arrive midday and turn into a steady soaking rain through the afternoon. Expect the soggy weather to persist overnight into Monday, likely leaving the highest totals for areas east of the I-95 corridor.

Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-50s for the Baltimore Area and the Eastern Shore, with 40s in Western Maryland.

Winds intensify on Monday due to a tightening pressure gradient as the nor'easter strengthens. Expect wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph throughout the day and into Tuesday.

Temperatures on Tuesday will likely drop back into the 40s for most areas. The storm will move far enough away by Wednesday to allow for a return to sunshine across the region.