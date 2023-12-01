Maryland Weather: Mild weekend, rain Sat. night into Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Rain will slowly taper off mid to late evening. Saturday looks mild & cloudy with rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Rounds of rain that developed earlier Friday afternoon will continue on & off through the mid to late evening hours. When it's not raining, we'll see pockets of mist and drizzle. The weather dries out later this evening, but some patchy areas of fog are possible late tonight into early Saturday morning. Temperatures fall into the 40s.

EVENING PLANNER: Pockets of rain and showers pivoting through now will start to ramp down as we head into the mid to late evening hours. Still a damp chill in the air. Temperatures in the 40s. Wettest travel between now and 8 PM. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/ojexThIaFH — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 1, 2023

The upcoming weekend will not be a washout, but we will have some obstacles in our way at times. Saturday morning patchy early morning fog is possible. Otherwise, it's a mild and mainly cloudy day with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Our next round of rain returns to the area Saturday evening & night. This will exit early Sunday morning.

TIMELINE OF RAIN THIS WEEKEND: Daytime Saturday dry. Rain returns mid to late Sat. evening & lasts through early Sunday morning. We'll have a brief pause with some dense fog part of Sunday AM before next slug of steady rain into the afternoon. Drying out Sunday evening. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/ZWddw2feUW — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 1, 2023

Sunday morning there could be a few hours of dense fog before the next slug of rain moves into the area and helps flush out the fog. Some of the rain could be steady to heavy at times, especially during the afternoon. Highs will be close to 60-degrees.

WEATHER ACROSS MARYLAND THIS WEEKEND: Saturday has clouds all day, but a nice & mild feel if you need to hang outdoor holiday lights, get the tree, or still rake leaves LOL. Rain Sat. night. Sunday is an indoor day with rounds of on & off rain, patchy fog. Dries out Monday. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/xmTPRosIKi — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 1, 2023

A strong cold front will move through the area Monday bringing a drying breeze out of the west. We'll see a mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the mid-50s.

Some chilly weather begins to back in from the north Tuesday through Thursday with highs returning to the mid to upper 40s, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. There is the chance we may see a few showers Wednesday, but the trend is for western Maryland. Out across the higher elevations, a few wet snow flakes may mix in with the rain, but this isn't a major storm. Celebrations Thursday evening look fantastic with dry & chilly weather for the beginning of Hanukkah at sundown.

By late next week we enjoy another warm-up with temperatures rebounding into the 50s.