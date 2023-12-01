Maryland Weather: Mild weekend, rain Sat. night into Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Rain will slowly taper off mid to late evening. Saturday looks mild & cloudy with rain Saturday night into Sunday.
Rounds of rain that developed earlier Friday afternoon will continue on & off through the mid to late evening hours. When it's not raining, we'll see pockets of mist and drizzle. The weather dries out later this evening, but some patchy areas of fog are possible late tonight into early Saturday morning. Temperatures fall into the 40s.
The upcoming weekend will not be a washout, but we will have some obstacles in our way at times. Saturday morning patchy early morning fog is possible. Otherwise, it's a mild and mainly cloudy day with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Our next round of rain returns to the area Saturday evening & night. This will exit early Sunday morning.
Sunday morning there could be a few hours of dense fog before the next slug of rain moves into the area and helps flush out the fog. Some of the rain could be steady to heavy at times, especially during the afternoon. Highs will be close to 60-degrees.
A strong cold front will move through the area Monday bringing a drying breeze out of the west. We'll see a mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the mid-50s.
Some chilly weather begins to back in from the north Tuesday through Thursday with highs returning to the mid to upper 40s, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. There is the chance we may see a few showers Wednesday, but the trend is for western Maryland. Out across the higher elevations, a few wet snow flakes may mix in with the rain, but this isn't a major storm. Celebrations Thursday evening look fantastic with dry & chilly weather for the beginning of Hanukkah at sundown.
By late next week we enjoy another warm-up with temperatures rebounding into the 50s.
