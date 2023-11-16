Maryland Weather: Warmer for now but chilly by the weekend

BALTIMORE -- We are starting our Thursday with a wide array of temperatures ranging from the low 30s all the way into the upper 40s.

MIXED BAG OF MORNING TEMPS: We are starting off our Thursday with temperatures ranging from the low 30s all the way into the upper 40s. We won't have that much variety this afternoon when we top out in the upper 60s and low 70s! #WJZ #MDWX #FirstAlert #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/l1AyOOZsIR — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 16, 2023

We will end up with a stunner of a day! Beautiful blue skies and highs in the upper 60s! Some of you will touch 70°!

This is great news for the Ravens game tonight! Kick-off temps will be in the mid 50s and then dip into the low 50s as the game goes on.

GO RAVENS: A sunny and mild day will lead to fabulous football weather tonight! Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s under beautiful blue skies. That means mid 50s at kick-off and dipping into the low 50s through the game! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/IhgYIbPzru — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 16, 2023

Another round of temperatures near 70° are on deck Friday but this time the clouds will make a comeback by the afternoon.

A few showers are possible, especially in western Maryland by Friday afternoon. The cold front will increase shower chances Friday night but rain amounts should be light.

There will be a chance for an early shower Saturday, otherwise skies will clear through the day. Any remaining precipitation should clear out early Saturday morning as the cold front moves off the coast. Sunday will see full sunshine throughout the day.

CHILL ON THE WAY: Warm and sunny today but it doesn't last! Mild again tomorrow but clouds make a comeback, with showers Friday night into Saturday morning. #WJZ #FirstAlert #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/SZVvf9nVgj — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 16, 2023

Gusty northwest winds up to around 20-25 mph are expected Saturday afternoon, possibly lingering into Sunday. Expect highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

The next chance for rain is Tuesday & Wednesday, as a fast-moving storm system approaches. This may create some travel headaches for those looking to get a head start on holiday travel.

At this time it looks like rain will move out early Wednesday with dry weather for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.