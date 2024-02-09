Maryland Weather: More clouds & warmer through the weekend

BALTIMORE - We are set to end the week on a positive note, weather-wise, with temperatures above average and increased sunshine across the area.

We do have a decent amount of clouds to start the day but blue skies will be in full force by the afternoon. Morning temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s with highs in the low 60s. After a stunning day, skies will turn mostly cloudy overnight as a storm system approaches from the west. However, it seems that most of the rain associated with this system will dissipate before reaching our area.

SUNSHINE IN STORE: Don't let the morning clouds get you down! Beautiful blue skies are on deck this afternoon as temperatures soar into the low 60s. #WJZ #FirstAlert #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/Og7cspoRdi — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 9, 2024

We can't discount the possibility of a stray shower on Saturday morning, but the majority of the weekend should remain dry. Low temperatures Friday night will fall into the low 40s, with Saturday afternoon highs reaching the low 60s. There's a slight chance for showers on Super Bowl Sunday as a storm system passes just south of our area.

Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s. Monday will begin with partly cloudy skies, but clouds will increase rapidly throughout the day, with a chance for showers by Monday evening into the night as another storm system approaches.

Rain chances will continue overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, and it will be noticeably cooler. High temperatures on Monday will only reach around 50, with Tuesday's highs in the mid-40s.

Temperatures at or below average are expected to continue through most of next week. Sunshine is expected to return on Valentine's Day and Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Nightly lows will fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday, with highs in the low 40s. Looking ahead to next weekend, the forecast is dry at this point. However, we will monitor the development of another storm system to our south and west that could impact the area the following week.