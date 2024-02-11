Maryland Weather: Clouds remain and showers arrive
BALTIMORE-- After Saturday's highs in the mid 60s, today will be about 10° cooler. We'll still be well above the normal high for today which is 45°. We will actually have similar temps as Las Vegas during Super Bowl Sunday! The difference is they'll see plenty of sunshine and we'll have nothing but clouds.
After morning showers, wet weather will taper through the early afternoon. We're tracking much more significant rain Monday into Tuesday.
Monday will start gray and mild, with chances for showers by Monday evening into the overnight as yet another storm system approaches.
Rain chances will continue into Tuesday morning. Low pressure exits quickly to the east and could end with a burst of cold air and snow showers during the Tuesday AM rush. Any precipitation lingering should be over by mid-morning and high temperatures should rebound into the mid-40s. Winds will pick up in the wake of this system so plan for a blustery rest of your Tuesday and Wednesday,
Temperatures at or below average are expected to continue through most of next week. Sunshine is expected to return on Valentine's Day and Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Nightly lows will fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday, with highs in the low 40s. Looking ahead to next weekend, the forecast is dry at this point. However, we will monitor the development of another storm system to our south and west that could impact the area the following week.
