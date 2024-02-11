Maryland Weather: Clouds remain and showers arrive

BALTIMORE-- After Saturday's highs in the mid 60s, today will be about 10° cooler. We'll still be well above the normal high for today which is 45°. We will actually have similar temps as Las Vegas during Super Bowl Sunday! The difference is they'll see plenty of sunshine and we'll have nothing but clouds.

Hard to believe Sunday's temps in Vegas will be very close to ours in Maryland. Enjoy the mild stretch through this weekend. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/Y8MQL2hiKI — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) February 10, 2024

After morning showers, wet weather will taper through the early afternoon. We're tracking much more significant rain Monday into Tuesday.

DREARY DAY: We'll be in the low to mid 50s today. Showers will be around through the early afternoon, leaving us in plenty of time for your Super Bowl watch parties! (Even if that just involves you sulking on your couch). #WJZ #FirstAlert #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/r51L9PbT54 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 11, 2024

SHOWERY START TO SUNDAY: Gray, damp and mild! That pretty much sums up our Sunday morning! Wet weather will taper by the early afternoon but the clouds are here to stay. #WJZ #MDWX #FirstAlert #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/PigaAHYk8X — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 11, 2024

Monday will start gray and mild, with chances for showers by Monday evening into the overnight as yet another storm system approaches.

Rain chances will continue into Tuesday morning. Low pressure exits quickly to the east and could end with a burst of cold air and snow showers during the Tuesday AM rush. Any precipitation lingering should be over by mid-morning and high temperatures should rebound into the mid-40s. Winds will pick up in the wake of this system so plan for a blustery rest of your Tuesday and Wednesday,

Clouds stay with us for the next few days. Spotty showers Sunday morning may be steadier south of the city during the PM hours. Rainy Monday into Tuesday with a brief burst of snow possible during the Tuesday AM rush. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/gnxp2HOAql — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) February 11, 2024

Temperatures at or below average are expected to continue through most of next week. Sunshine is expected to return on Valentine's Day and Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Nightly lows will fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday, with highs in the low 40s. Looking ahead to next weekend, the forecast is dry at this point. However, we will monitor the development of another storm system to our south and west that could impact the area the following week.