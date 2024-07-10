Lower humidity returns briefly Thursday, more rain Friday

BALTIMORE -- A SEVERE T-STORM WATCH is in effect for parts of Maryland until 10 p.m. Scattered thunderstorms will continue developing along and ahead of a cold front that will push through the region overnight.

This cold front, once it passes through, will bring a temporary drop in humidity for Thursday. Low temperatures tonight will drop back into the 70s under partly cloudy skies. The humidity will be noticeably lower on Thursday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine, and high temperatures topping out around 90 degrees. The big difference will be the lower dew points, making the heat more manageable.

Clouds will increase across the area Thursday night into Friday as the aforementioned front begins pulling back to the north, with a wave of low pressure riding along it. This will bring clouds and showers back to the forecast on Friday, with a few thunderstorms. The best chances for rain will be near the coast and areas east of I-95 across the Eastern Shore. However, areas along and just west of I-95 will have a chance for a few showers and maybe a few thunderstorms during the day Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be held down by the cloud cover and widespread showers and storms, reaching into the low 80s.

Rain will move out by early Saturday morning, with a nice weekend on tap. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the low 90s, with humidity levels creeping up slightly but still manageable. Sunday will see higher humidity, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the low to mid-90s. The heat index will approach 100 degrees through the afternoon.

The start of next week will bring another round of intense heat and humidity to the area, with high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 90s from Monday through Wednesday. Heat index values will exceed 100 degrees each afternoon. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are flagged with possible alert days for the high heat and humidity.

There will be scattered storm chances each day beginning Sunday and lasting through midweek. The best chance for rain is likely to come next Thursday as a cold front makes its way through the region, but there will be scattered storm chances each day through midweek, mainly during the afternoon and evening.