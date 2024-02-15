Maryland Weather: Light snow Expected to start the weekend

BALTIMORE-- For the rest of today, expect increasing clouds as a weak, fast-moving storm system approaches from the north and west. There's a slight chance for a few evening showers, particularly near the Pennsylvania border, after sunset, ending before midnight. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low to mid-30s.

Expect cloud cover to mix with sunshine on Friday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Another stronger clipper system will approach the area Friday night into Saturday morning. It will bring a period of light snow beginning late Friday night and continuing into the early morning hours on Saturday, with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s.

Currently, there is a chance for light snow accumulations. We anticipate a general one to three inches across the area. Due to temperatures at or slightly below freezing during the snow event, some slick travel and snow-covered roads are expected in some areas late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Conditions should improve significantly and quickly by Saturday morning as temperatures rise through the mid to upper 30s and then eventually into the lower 40s by Saturday afternoon. Sunshine will begin to filter back into the area by afternoon, and most of the snow should melt by Saturday night.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday, after a chilly start, with morning temperatures in the mid-20s, rising to the upper 40s by afternoon. Sunshine will continue into the next week, starting on Presidents Day, with highs near 50 Monday afternoon. Overnight lows Monday will drop back into the mid to upper 20s.

Highs on Tuesday will again reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will become even warmer heading into the middle part of next week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas may reach 60 degrees by Thursday afternoon. The next storm system approaches the area by late week, with a chance for showers late Thursday into Friday.