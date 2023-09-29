Maryland Weather: Slow improvement expected this weekend

BALTIMORE --

Rest of Today: An upper-level trough of low pressure moving in from the west and will clear the area by tonight.. Easterly winds over the past few days will become northerly later in the day, but the atmosphere will be slow to dry out. There's a chance of showers or even a thunderstorm this afternoon, especially around northeastern MD. Patchy drizzle will continue through early afternoon especially across northeast MD, while other areas just hold onto the clouds into the afternoon. Temperature-wise, expect low to mid-60s in northeastern MD, upper 60s to near 70 in the Baltimore Area and the Eastern Shore.

Tonight: The northward flow will persist as high pressure approaches the region. Yet, the moisture and low clouds are likely to stay. Areas of patchy fog will be possible. Northeastern MD and areas near the Bay might still experience some showers and light drizzle into the night.

Saturday to Sunday Night: Saturday brings increasing upper ridging, which will dry things up, though stubborn low clouds will probably linger through the day, possibly accompanied by light drizzle in the morning. Highs will top out around 70. A significant pattern shift occurs by Sunday. Expect a fantastic day with clear skies and temperatures nearing 80.

Monday to Thursday: Expect a fantastic week of weather as a dominant omega block pattern in the jet stream sets up. This will keep us sunny, dry and warm through the end of the week. Expect warm, mostly sunny days with highs around 80 through Wednesday and nighttime lows in the 50s to low 60s. The ridge will break down and weaken by Thursday into Friday with the approach of a strong trough of low pressure and cold front. This will bring MUCH cooler weather weather to the area by next weekend, with the next chance for showers arriving Friday.