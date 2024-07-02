A return to hot & humid weather expected for the 4th

BALTIMORE -- The return of high heat and humidity will begin Wednesday and last through the holiday weekend, bringing chances for showers and storms.

For the rest of this afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Humidity will remain low until this evening, when subtle winds will take over, allowing moisture to creep back into the region. This increased moisture will keep overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, warmer than previous nights.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures around 90 degrees. It will be noticeably more humid throughout the day, but rain is not expected. Low temperatures Wednesday night will drop only to around 70 degrees.

On the 4th of July, high temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s. Rain chances will return, mainly in the afternoon and evening, with scattered thunderstorms developing across the area. The coverage of the rain will be scattered, so not everyone will see showers and storms, but rain could affect your holiday plans or fireworks celebrations on Thursday evening.

Scattered storm chances will continue into Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, with highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values on Thursday, Friday, and the end of the weekend will top 100 degrees in many locations, so it's important to exercise heat safety if you plan on being outside for extended periods.

Scattered storm chances will persist into Saturday with high temperatures in the low 90s. Expect similar conditions on Sunday with lower rain chances. The front causing the rain chances for the holiday weekend will stick around into early next week.

We will have periodic chances for showers and storms from Monday through at least Tuesday, with high humidity and high temperatures near 90 degrees. Typical summertime weather in Maryland will continue, with low temperatures at night only falling to around 70 degrees, making it very muggy through the period.