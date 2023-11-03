Maryland Weather: Frosty start... turning sunny and pleasant

BALTIMORE -- Frosty start... turning sunny and pleasant.

Today promises to be sunny and pleasant, with a high temperature near 61 degrees. You can expect the day to be bathed in sunlight, making it an excellent opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. The southwest wind is expected to blow between 6 to 9 mph, occasionally gusting as high as 18 mph. This may bring a slight chill to the air, so a light jacket or sweater might be a good idea for those sensitive to cooler temperatures.

Friday Night: Clear Skies will continue, with the mercury dropping to around 37 degrees. A southwest wind of 5 to 7 mph will keep the atmosphere mild. The clear night sky is perfect for stargazing or enjoying a peaceful evening walk.

Saturday: Partly Sunny and Warmer. Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high temperature near 62 degrees. A light west wind of 3 to 6 mph will gently sweep through the region, creating ideal conditions for outdoor activities. Whether you're planning a picnic, hike, or simply want to spend time in your garden, Saturday's weather will provide a great opportunity to do so.

Saturday Night: Mostly Cloudy. As the day transitions into evening, expect mostly cloudy conditions with a low temperature around 44 degrees. A south wind of around 5 mph will prevail, becoming calm after midnight. These conditions might create a cozy atmosphere to spend the evening indoors or enjoy a warm cup of tea on your porch.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant... predicted to be mostly sunny, with the temperature rising to around 66 degrees. The northwest wind will be gentle, blowing between 3 to 6 mph. This is the perfect day to soak up some vitamin D, go for a leisurely bike ride, or take a scenic drive to admire the beautiful fall foliage.

The weekend weather forecast appears to be quite promising. Friday offers sunny and pleasant conditions with a mild breeze, while Saturday brings partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Sunday continues the trend of pleasant weather with mostly sunny conditions. Evenings are expected to be mostly clear or partly cloudy, creating opportunities for both outdoor and indoor activities. As always, it's a good idea to check for updates and plan your weekend accordingly to make the most of the weather conditions in your area.