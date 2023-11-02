Maryland Weather: Frigid start to clear & cool day

BALTIMORE -- Bone-chilling cold settled in overnight across Maryland. Widespread freeze conditions are expected this morning as temperatures continue to drop towards the upper 20s and low 30s.

Brrr! It is a very cold start to your Thursday! Temperatures will continue to drop over the next couple of hours. Please make sure you have a heavy coat before you head out! And your kids will certainly need one at the bus stop.

Hopefully you brought your pets and plants inside last night. A freeze warning is in effect through 10 AM today so it's going to take a good chunk of the morning to thaw out.

Make sure you have a heavy coat to get you through the morning and your kids will certainly need to be bundled up at the bus stop.

By the afternoon, we'll be feeling a bit of relief. Winds will be calm and temperatures will land in the low to mid 50s under very sunny skies.

We're not quite done with the frigid temps though. Another round of frost and freeze conditions are likely tonight into Friday morning, especially north and west of Baltimore, where temperatures will tumble into the 20s & 30s.

We make major progress by Friday afternoon with temperatures rebounding into the lower 60s with beautiful blue skies. This fabulous weather will stretch right through the weekend with temperatures continuing to warm.

Ravens tailgating and home game weather on Sunday looks picture perfect. Expect plenty of sunshine with morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 AM so don't forget to set your clocks back by one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. That means our sunset on Sunday is at 5:01 PM EST. It's also a good idea to swap out the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.