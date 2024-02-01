Maryland Weather: Dry streak continues into next week

BALTIMORE - It's a frigid start to what will be a fabulous first day of February! You may want to give yourself a few extra minutes to defrost and warm up your car this morning because we're waking up to temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We do make some good progress through the today. Mostly sunny skies will bring us highs in the 50s this afternoon.

A cold front will swing through tonight into Friday morning, bringing us more clouds and a slight chance for showers. The potential wet weather won't be around long enough to have any significant impacts on the day though. Temperatures on Friday will start in the upper 30s and low 40s and then top out just shy of 50°.

The weekend looks gorgeous! We'll have plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s.

The next storm system will pass south of the area early next week. Aside from an increase in northeast winds, we likely will avoid any direct impacts.

Aside from that, most of next week looks nice with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. As it stands now, our next chance for any rain won't arrive until next weekend.