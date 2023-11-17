Maryland Weather: Evening & night showers, chilly weekend

BALTIMORE -- Expect a few showers along with mild weather through late this evening. Blustery & chilly weather returns Saturday.

It's was another delightful weather day across the area with highs in the upper 60s & lower 70s. Clouds continue to thicken ahead of a cold front that's approaching from the west. Expect cloudy and mild weather through mid-evening with mainly dry conditions. The best chance for showers takes place between 8 PM and 4 AM as the cold front crosses the area. Not everywhere will get wet, some places will get these brief passing sprinkles and showers.

Skies will gradually clear late tonight into Saturday morning. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s & lower 50s.

Saturday is a bright, but blustery day. Sunshine will help carry temperatures into the upper 50s. Winds will increase out of the northwest 15 to 20 mph and gust 30-35 mph throughout the day. This will give the day a cooler feel, despite sunshine. Overall it's a nice day to be outside, you will just want to be dressed properly for the gusty & cool winds.

Sunday is looking just as nice as Saturday, if not a little more enjoyably with less of a gusty wind. We'll still see a cool breeze out of the northwest, but the intensity of the breeze will only be about 10 mph. Sunshine will help high temperatures climb into the middle to upper 50s.

Quiet weather will continue through Monday with high clouds thickening, but the weather remaining dry and seasonably cool. Highs Monday afternoon will top out near 50.

The next significant storm system we are tracking will be moving into our area from the middle part of the country. The arrival time of rain appears to be Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain may turn steady to heavy and become windswept at times. The heaviest rain looks to fall late Tuesday, Tuesday night, and very early Wednesday morning. Winds will gust 20-30 mph late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wednesday will quickly dry out, but the gusty & blustery winds will continue to howl into the early evening hours. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s Wednesday, but fall into the 40s later in the day.

Thanksgiving Day looks sunny, quiet, and cold. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s. The chilly temperatures will stretch into Black Friday where shoppers will face early morning temperatures in the 20s & 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

The next chance for rain after the Thanksgiving holiday arrives next Saturday with a round of showers, possibly a period of steadier rain. Another shot of cold weather is possible next Sunday into early the following week. We're definitely heading into a much colder pattern to end the month of November.