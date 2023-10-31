Maryland Weather: Freeze expected Wed. Night

BALTIMORE -- Even colder weather will build into the state overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning as a reinforcing shot of even colder air arrives. This will trigger several rounds of snow squalls across extreme western Maryland, mainly in the higher elevations of Allegany and Garrett counties. A coating to 2" of snow is possible by early Wednesday morning.

For the rest of us in central and eastern Maryland, including Baltimore City, expect temperatures to plunge into the middle to upper 30s late tonight. A passing sprinkle or shower is possible toward morning as the cold front arrives. These will be fast-moving isolated to scattered showers, but they'll be just enough to briefly dampen streets & sidewalks. The timeline for these potential showers is 4 AM until 9 AM.

Cold winds strengthen Wednesday morning behind this secondary cold front. This means we experience a very cold open to the new month of November. Winds will be persistent out of the northwest 15 to 20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph all day. Despite plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will barely reach 50 in many places. Factor in the gusty & chilly wind, and windchills stay in the 30s & 40s across most of the state.

A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for most of Maryland Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect widespread lows in the middle 20s to lower 30s across the state. This will mark the end of the growing season for Maryland unless you cover or bring inside any outdoor vegetation. The only exception to the freeze watch is across extreme western Maryland where they've already experienced a killing freeze this fall.

Thursday afternoon stays chilly, but doesn't feel as harsh as Wednesday with lighter wind and plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs top out in the lower to middle 50s.

More frost and freeze conditions are likely Thursday night into Friday morning, especially outside of the Baltimore Beltway. Lows outside of the city will drop into the 20s & lower 30s. By Friday afternoon, the frosty chill is a distant memory with sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs will top out in the low 60s.

Our first weekend of November is an absolute winner! Both Saturday and Sunday feature generous amounts of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday. The Ravens tailgating & home game weather looks phenomenal!

Don't forget we "fall back" by one hour Saturday night into Sunday as the clocks go back by one hour at 2 AM Sunday morning. The sunset on Sunday is at 5:01 PM EST. The nice weather should hold on until at least Monday of next week.