Maryland Weather: Fog gradually lifts tonight, mild Monday

BALTIMORE --Pockets of patchy dense fog continue into early tonight before dissipating. Monday looks partly sunny, dry, & mild.

The rain from earlier today is well offshore and the area will stay dry tonight. We still have leftover patches of dense fog across our area. A dense fog advisory continues for Queen Anne's & Kent counties on the eastern shore through 9 PM. There are sporadic pockets of dense fog elsewhere as well, so be careful and slow down your speeds and use your low beams if driving through mid to late this evening.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Queen Anne's & Kent county on the eastern shore of Maryland until 9 PM. The most widespread thick fog is located here, but there are also patches of dense fog elsewhere in our area. Fog gradually dissipates mid to late evening. Be careful & slow down. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/ORcrmMlmDL — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 3, 2023

During the overnight hours, skies will continue to clear and a light westerly wind will dry the air out. We'll see mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions by morning with lows in the upper 30s & lower 40s.

TURNS CHILLY TONIGHT: Partial clearing overnight with fog lifting. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s & lower 40s. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/M5MzQHyV2X — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 3, 2023

Monday through Wednesday we are dealing with plenty of clouds. There will be some breaks of sun, but the clouds will likely will be more noticeable than the sun during this stretch. Monday will be our mildest day with highs in the lower to middle 50s with a breeze out of the west at 10 mph.

Some seasonably chilly air returns to Maryland late Monday night through Thursday. During this time, seasonably chilly air pushes into our area from New England. We'll see highs in the upper 40s Tuesday. High temperatures only reach the middle 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

A clipper system diving south from Canada arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. This weak storm will likely bring some showers of rain and even wet snow across western Maryland, but most of our area looks to stay dry. The best chance of an isolated shower would be across western Carroll and Howard counties.

4-DAY FORECAST: Beginning and middle of this week we're dealing with a good deal of clouds. Probably some peeks of sunshine here & there. Turns chilly Tue. - Thur. Only chance for a few showers is Wednesday. Best chance in western Maryland where some wet flakes are possible. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/KICROjpS86 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 3, 2023

By Friday our temperatures are quickly on the rebound. High temperatures will spike back into the middle 50s along with plenty of sunshine. The warm-up continues Saturday as our temperatures approach 60 degrees. As of now, Saturday looks like the pick of next weekend with partly sunny and dry weather.

Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the potential for a strong storm system next weekend that will impact the central and eastern United States. It's very early, but right now this storm could bring us periods of rain and gusty winds on Sunday. Stay tuned as we get closer to next weekend and the details of this potential storm along with the timeline and impacts become more clear.