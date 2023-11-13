Maryland Weather: Typical Fall Weather Continues

BALTIMORE -- The rest of today will be be sunny and dry as high pressure remains near the area. A dry cold front is forecast to pass through this afternoon into the evening, bringing lower humidity and increasing northwest winds.

The winds overnight prevent temperatures from dropping too much, with lows in the mid-30s to low-40s.

Expect a continuation of sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. at night will again dip into mid 30s for most areas. Surface high pressure will continue to influence the area, maintaining dry conditions through Wednesday.

The high pressure area will move offshore Wednesday, shifting winds from northwest to south.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with mid to upper 50s common. Lows at night will dip into the 30s Wednesday night.

Another storm system will approach the area Friday. Thursday evening looks dry for the Ravens game against the Bengals but Friday afternoon through early Saturday looks wet.

There is some degree of uncertainty regarding how much rain will fall with this next system as the latest forecast model runs have backed off on the amount of rain we could receive. We'll keep you posted throughout the week.

The weekend look decent overall with a few morning showers on Saturday and a full day of sunshine for Sunday. High temps will be in the low 50s with lows back into the mid 30s Sunday morning.